Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League Quarter-Finals: An in-form Liverpool side will take on Benfica in their second leg quarter-final match at Anfield.
- Liverpool will aim to secure a semis berth vs Benfica in CL quarters
- Liverpool won the first leg 3-1
- Real Madrid and Villareal have already secured a last-four spot
An in-form Liverpool side will take on Benfica in their second leg quarter-final Champions League match at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp-managed Liverpool came on top in the first leg and won by a margin of 3-1 and will be aiming for a similar outing at their home ground. Benfica, on the other hand, have a much tougher task on hand as beating Liverpool at Anfield while being 3-1 down can prove to be a herculean job considering the epic form the home team has displayed in recent times.
When will the Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match be played?
The Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match will be played on Thursday, April 14.
Where will the Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match be played?
The Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match will be played at Anfield.
What time will the Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match begin?
The Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match will start at 12:30 AM IST
Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match?
The Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match will be broadcast live on the Sony Network.
Where to watch online live streaming of the Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League quarter-Final second leg?
The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match will be available on SonyLiv.com.
(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)