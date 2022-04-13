An in-form Liverpool side will take on Benfica in their second leg quarter-final Champions League match at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp-managed Liverpool came on top in the first leg and won by a margin of 3-1 and will be aiming for a similar outing at their home ground. Benfica, on the other hand, have a much tougher task on hand as beating Liverpool at Anfield while being 3-1 down can prove to be a herculean job considering the epic form the home team has displayed in recent times.

When will the Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match be played?

The Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match will be played on Thursday, April 14.

Where will the Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match be played?

The Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match will be played at Anfield.

What time will the Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match begin?

The Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match will start at 12:30 AM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match?

The Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match will be broadcast live on the Sony Network.

Where to watch online live streaming of the Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League quarter-Final second leg?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Benfica, Champions League quarter-Final second leg match will be available on SonyLiv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)