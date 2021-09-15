Liverpool and AC Milan renew their rivalry in the UEFA Champions League when they meet at Anfield on Wednesday. The two European giants had famously faced off in the titles clashes of the tournament in 2005 and 2007, with both sides winning one apiece. In the 2005 final, Rafa Benitez's Reds came back from three goals down to level the score at 3-3 and beat Milan in penalties in Istanbul. Carlo Ancelotti's Milan got their revenge two years later when they defeated Liverpool 2-1 in Athens to lift the title. The two clubs have a combined total of 13 European Cups between them -- Milan winning the crown seven times and Liverpool on six occasions.

Where will the Liverpool vs AC Milan Champions League match be played?

The Liverpool vs AC Milan Champions League match will be played at Anfield in Liverpool.

When will the Liverpool vs AC Milan Champions League match be played?

The Liverpool vs AC Milan Champions League match will be played on September 16 (IST).

What time will the Liverpool vs AC Milan Champions League match begin?

The Liverpool vs AC Milan Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs AC Milan Champions League match?

The Liverpool vs AC Milan Champions League match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Liverpool vs AC Milan Champions League match?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs AC Milan Champions League match will be available on Sony Liv and Jio TV.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)