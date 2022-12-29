Lionel Messi led his beloved Argentina to thier first World Cup triumph in 36 years earlier this month in Qatar, emulating his compatriot Diego Maradona, who had won the title with La Albiceleste in 1986. Messi, who won the Golden Ball for the player of the tournament, had scored twice in the final as Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties in the final. Messi, who is currently with his family in his hometown Rosario, is being hounded by supporters, wherever he goes. Now, a recent video has emerged where his car is seen mobbed by supporters.

El que anda tranquilo por Rosario es Lionel Messi



NUESTRO CAMPEON DEL MUNDO pic.twitter.com/jJuC2ToeZ1 — TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) December 28, 2022

According to multiple reports, Messi was on his way to attend his niece's 15th birthday party in his hometown.

This comes after Argentina players were forced to abandon an open bus victory parade in Buenos Aires due to the massive crowds.

Millions of people had gathered around various parade points in the capital to get a glimpse of the World Cup winners.

Messi, who plays his club football for Paris Saint-Germain, is expected to return to work next week. The development was confirmed by PSG head coach Christophe Galtier.

In his absence, Kylian Mbappe scored an injury-time penalty to seal a 2-1 win for PSG over Strasbourg on Thursday.

PSG had Neymar sent off for two yellow cards as the Brazilian made an unhappy return to action following his country's elimination in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Captain Marquinhos had put the hosts ahead with an early header but the Brazilian defender scored an own goal after 51 minutes as some of PSG's stars appeared to be suffering a post-Qatar hangover.

(With AFP Inputs)

