Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning star striker Lionel Messi will be receiving the highly-coveted Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden, confirmed the White House on Saturday, reported Goal.com. This is the country's highest civilian honour and Messi, who plays for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States, will be getting it along with National Basketball Association (NBA) league legend Magic Johnson and 17 other recipients.

The official statement from the White House read as quoted by GOAL.com: "President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else. These nineteen Americans are great leaders who have made America a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world."

On Messi being awarded the prestigious medal, the White House said: "He supports healthcare and education programs for children around the world through the Leo Messi Foundation and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador."

The 37-year-old moved to the USA in 2023 summer as he signed a deal with Inter Miami and he secured the Leagues Cup title with his team. In the second season, the David Beckham co-owned club secured the MLS Supporters Shield but could not secure the MLS Cup 2024 after they lost to Atlanta United in the playoffs. During the MLS 2024, Messi was named as the Most Valuable Player of the season.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star will be aiming to deliver more fine performances for Inter Miami as 2025 marks the final year of his deal with the club.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honour in the United States, awarded to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the U.S., world peace, or other significant societal endeavours, which in Messi's case includes his humanitarian efforts.

