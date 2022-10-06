One of the greatest footballers of all time, Lionel Messi has confirmed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be his last. Aged 34, Messi is presently playing for French club Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1. He is still considered one of the best players in the world, although his role as a footballer has evolved a lot over the last couple of years. While there's no talk of him calling it a day in club football anytime soon, Messi's international journey is surely coming to an end.

"This will be my last World Cup - for sure. The decision has been made," Messi said in a conversation with Sebastián Vignolo.

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi told Sebastian Vignolo: "Yes, surely this will be my last World Cup" pic.twitter.com/qXlr3B57uk — Copa america Champions (@PREMIUMERZA) October 6, 2022

"I'm counting down the days until the World Cup. "The truth is, there's a little anxiety, saying: 'Well, we're here, what's going to happen? It's my last one, how's it going to go?'. On one hand, I can't wait for it to arrive but I'm also desperate for it to go well," he added.

Messi says this will likely be his final World Cup pic.twitter.com/wAhH30qzDO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 6, 2022



With Messi at the helm, Argentina have done really well in the build-up to the Qatar World Cup. In fact, the team's recent 3-0 win over Jamaica saw La Albiceleste go unbeaten for 35 games in professional football. Messi, speaking to Vignolo, said that he is pretty confident of the team doing well in Qatar even though they are in a tough group.

“We're at a very good moment, with a very strong group, but anything can happen at a World Cup,” he explained. “All the matches are difficult, that is what makes a World Cup so special because the favourites are not always the ones who end up winning or even doing as well as you expect.

“I don't know if we are the favourites, but Argentina in itself is always a candidate for history, for what it means. We are not the favourites, I think there are other teams that are above us.”

It isn't the first time that Messi has spoken of international retirement. The 7-time Ballon d'Or winner has already quit international football once (after the Copa America final defeat to Chile in 2016). But, he revoked his decision to retire from international football and eventually won the continental trophy in 2021. So far, Copa America is the only major international trophy that Messi has won in his career.

Messi has already reached the final of a FIFA World Cup once (in 2014) but his Argentina team were beaten by Germany in the summit clash. He would be determined to bring an end to the long and excruciating wait for the World Cup in Qatar this time.