One of the finest footballers ever, Lionel Messi continues to weave his magic on the field, even at the age of 35. The talismanic forward, who recently won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina, is on the brink of reaching a historic milestone in his club career. Messi, who presently has 699 goals in club football as a professional, is only one goal shy of entering the 700-goal club, which has Cristiano Ronaldo as its only member at the moment.

Messi spent the majority of his career with Barcelona, scoring a total of 672 goals in 778 games across competitions. Since joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, Messi has scored a total of 27 goals in 61 games. That brings up his tally to 699 goals in 839 games. With PSG next set to face Marseille in the Ligue 1, the Argentine will have his eyes set on the illustrious landmark.

If Messi scores against Marseille, he would become only the second footballer in history to score 700 or more goals in club football, Cristiano Ronaldo (more than 800 club goals) being the other one, as per GOAL.com.

In the last match for PSG, Messi scored a dramatic 95th-minute free-kick to give his side a 4-3 win over Lille in an extraordinary Ligue 1 game in which Kylian Mbappe scored twice but Neymar was taken off on a stretcher with an ankle injury.

Messi's last-gasp winner came after PSG had squandered a two-goal lead and fallen 3-2 behind, with Mbappe grabbing a late equaliser before the Argentine's stunning strike.

Sponsored by Vuukle

The result ends a run of three straight defeats for PSG and ensures they end the weekend as they started it, five points clear of second-placed Marseille, who won 3-2 at Toulouse and host the Parisians next.

That was his 27th goal this season in all competitions, but it was not the end of the drama as Messi won a free-kick when he was fouled just outside the area by Benjamin Andre.

The World Cup winner stepped up to dispatch the dead ball into the net off the post to round off a remarkable game.

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Fans Overwhelmed As India Beat Australia By 6 Wickets In 2nd Test