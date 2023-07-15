Argentina football team star Lionel Messi reportedly averted an accident in Miami, United States after his car jumped a traffic signal. In a video by Argentinian TV channel TyC Sports, which is going viral on social media, a car in which the superstar was reportedly riding can be seen being escorted by the Fort Lauderdale police. But, the vehicle jumped a red light and ended up on an intersection. It could have resulted in a big crash but the other drivers were alert to the situation and no accident took place. Multiple publications, like The Mirror, Goal.com, among others also reported the same incident. Messi joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami from PSG and he has not made his debut for the team yet.

| Messi went through a red light. Luckily he was being escorted home by a Florida State Police car.



In the recent past, Messi was pictured buying groceries with his family and he is getting accustomed to live in Miami after making the high-profile move from the French Ligue 1 champions.

Without a win under its belt since May, Inter Miami is an unlikely candidate to be crowned Major League Soccer's hottest team -- but that was before Lionel Messi came to town.

Since singing with the Florida club last month, the Argentine superstar has lit up anticipation around both the team and US professional soccer at large, especially among Miami's many South American residents.

Inter's regular season games are sold out, new stands are being built to expand its stadium's capacity, and the overall soccer mood is buoyant.

As his plane touched down on Tuesday, not far from his future stadium, some fans were at the airport to greet the World Cup champion.

"We were waiting for you, Messi-ah," signs read.

(With AFP inputs)