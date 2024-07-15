Widely considered the 'GOAT', Lionel Messi bagged his third consecutive international trophy as Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 in the Copa America 2024 final. The tournament almost ended on a sorry note for Messi who had to be replaced in the second half due to an ankle injury. While Messi cried inconsolably on the bench, his teammates stepped up and delivered him the trophy, with Lautaro Martinez scoring the winning goal in extra time. It was Messi's 45th career trophy, taking him past Brazil's Dani Alves as the most decorated footballer of all time.

For Argentina, Messi has now won four international titles in just three years. He won the FIFA World Cup in 2022 and has also clinched two Copa Americas, and a Finalissima from 2021 to 2024. Messi has enjoyed a total of 39 titles in his distinguished club career, the majority of which came with Barcelona.

Lionel Messi, most decorated player with 45 titles including one more Copa América from tonight! pic.twitter.com/SXwpgGBesh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2024

He has won a total of 12 league titles (10 with Barcelona, two with PSG), four UEFA Champions Leagues trophies (all of them with Barcelona), and 17 domestic cups (a total of 15 with Barcelona, one with PSG and one with MLS side Inter Miami).

He has also won UEFA Super Cups and the FIFA Club World Cup, a total of three times each. On the international circuit, Messi has also enjoyed wins with Argentina at the 2005 U-17 World Cup and the 2008 Olympic Games.

On and individual capacity, Messi holds the most number of Ballon d'Ors (8) and six European Golden Boots.

So far in his career, Messi has recorded 838 goals and 374 assists in 1068 games.

As a young boy in Rosario, Messi didn't have the easiest of beginnings but his life turned around after Barcelona came calling. The rest was history as far as his club career is concerned but Messi continues to remain a target for critics on the international circuit.

Over the last 4 years, however, Messi has proved his credentials on the international stage as well, winning 3 big trophies with Argentina In all likeliness, the Copa America 2024 title was Messi's last in the Argentina shirt.

