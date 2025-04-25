Barcelona coach Hansi Flick called on his young side to 'enjoy' fighting rivals Real Madrid in Saturday's Copa del Rey final in Seville. The Catalans are hoping to land a potential quadruple this season, with the Copa their next target after winning the Spanish Super Cup in January against Real Madrid. In the two Clasicos this season Barca triumphed 4-0 in La Liga last October and then 5-2 in the final in Saudi Arabia, but Flick said his team are not necessarily favourites.

"We have to enjoy it, we have a really young team -- this is a great experience, playing this final, against one of the best teams in the world," Flick told a news conference Friday.

"A final is different, it's not about favourites.

"We want to start the match tomorrow and we want to fight for this title."

Los Blancos have struggled this season, knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal in the quarter-finals, and are four points behind Barca at the top of La Liga.

Flick's exciting side are led by dynamic winger Lamine Yamal, only 17, and boast several young players including Pau Cubarsi, Gavi and Pedri.

"I'm surprised by how incredible their mentality is," said Barcelona captain Ronald Araujo.

"It's as if we are not playing a final tomorrow, they are so calm... these kids from La Masia, it's surprised me a lot.

"Not just Cubarsi, Lamine, Fermin (Lopez), also (Hector) Fort, everyone... they're incredible. The guys from La Masia are amazing, they have no fear."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)