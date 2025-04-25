Real Madrid's European failure this season stung, in particular for striker Kylian Mbappe and coach Carlo Ancelotti, but a Copa del Rey final victory over Barcelona on Saturday would rapidly ease the pain. Los Blancos crashed out of the Champions League 5-1 on aggregate against Arsenal earlier in April, while their arch-rivals Barca progressed to the semi-finals for the first time since 2019. The Catalans are dreaming of a potential quadruple and Madrid may take as much satisfaction in ending that possibility as in lifting the cup themselves.

Barcelona's thrilling attacking football has also powered them to first place in La Liga, four points ahead of defending champions Madrid, with five matches remaining.

After two humbling defeats in the prior Clasicos this season, 4-0 at home in La Liga and 5-2 in Saudi Arabia in the Spanish Super Cup final, Madrid need to hit the right notes in Seville.

If Ancelotti can find the formula to throw off Barcelona's rhythm, it would prove doubly useful as the teams meet again on May 11 in a huge clash in the title race.

Despite netting 33 goals this season across all competitions, Madrid's top scorer, to some Mbappe has become the face of a disappointing, and potentially disastrous, season.

When he appeared on big screens at the Santiago Bernabeu last weekend some fans whistled him -- although at Madrid, the occasional barracking is a rite of passage for the biggest stars. Even their all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo suffered similar.

Last year Madrid won a La Liga and Champions League double, before reinforcing by signing the French striker, a player they had craved for years.

However Ancelotti has struggled all season to accommodate Mbappe without upsetting the balance of his team.

The problem is exacerbated when the coach lines up with all four of his attacking stars -- Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes.

'Hard to find balance'

Ancelotti may look to try something different in the Copa del Rey final, after Barcelona hit a total of nine goals in their two meetings so far this season.

The Italian is widely expected to be sacked at the end of the season, even though he has one more year on his deal, but ending his time at Madrid with one, or possibly two more trophies would be a fitting conclusion to a largely successful second spell.

Mbappe's recent ankle injury may offer the coach a reason to start the match without the French forward and keep him as a dynamic option for the second half.

However Mbappe struck both of Madrid's goals in the January defeat in Saudi Arabia and, despite the recent whistles, has been the team's best player in 2025 -- not deploying him from the off may be too risky.

Ancelotti said Tuesday he expected the striker to be fit for the game and he trained on Thursday.

"We've changed our style of play a bit, we have players with different characteristics, and it's been hard for us to find a balance," said Ancelotti this week.

"If we find that balance, we can win."

Rodrygo is the most likely player who could be benched if Ancelotti wants to add an extra midfielder to try and gain more control.

Since midfield maestro Toni Kroos retired last summer Madrid have struggled to dominate in matches, while long-term injuries to Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and others have hurt at the back.

With his future in the air and a title on the line, Ancelotti may be tempted to divert from his "fantastic four", in search of redemption for Madrid's season.

It might be the only short-term solution, with Madrid's squad planning the underlying issue.

"We put in a lot of crosses but this year we don't have a Joselu, a born centre-forward up there," complained goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after the Arsenal defeat.

That Madrid have some of the most vaunted forwards in the game but miss the former Stoke and current Al-Gharafa target man sums up the situation.

The squad issues must be tackled this summer, along with Ancelotti's future, but right now, a win against Barcelona in whichever way possible can provide instant relief.

