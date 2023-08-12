Argentina football star Lionel Messi has been on top of his game in United States of America. The legend continues to shine for his new club Inter Miami. Messi made it eight goals in five games for the club as it stormed into the semi-finals of the Leagues Cup with a convincing win over Charlotte FC on Friday. 4-0 was the scoreline in favour of Inter Miami and the goals also included one from Messi. The football superstar hit the back of the net in the 86th minute of the game.

Soon after scoring, Messi continued his trend of Marvel-inspired celebrations since arriving in Miami. This time it was a Spiderman-like celebration.

Watch it here:

Messi slotted in Miami's fourth goal, at DRV PNK stadium, of what was a relatively routine victory for Gerardo Martino's team.

Campana to Messi for our fourth#MIAvCLT | 4-0 pic.twitter.com/l7amAxwzrB — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 12, 2023

Watched by Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni, Messi had one of his quietest games in Miami's pink jersey but was still able to find the target for his legions of fans and help secure a fifth straight win since his arrival.

Miami took the lead in the 12th minute through a Josef Martinez penalty and doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute through in-form Robert Taylor, who clipped home a low cross from DeAndre Yedlin.

Miami made sure of victory with Diego Gomez playing a low cross towards Messi in the middle only for Charlotte defender Adilson Malanda's attempted interception ended up in his own goal.

Malanda's ill-fated slide had denied the home crowd their expected Messi goal celebration, but that was to arrive three minutes from the end of time.

With the North Carolina side tiring, Ecuador striker Leonardo Campana had time, inside the box, to calmly look up and slip the ball across to Messi for the simplest of conversions.

(With AFP Inputs)