Lille remained on the heels of the Ligue 1 leaders after welcoming in 2025 with a disappointing 1-1 home draw against Nantes on Saturday while only a last minute own-goal saved Lyon's blushes against bottom side Montpellier. Remy Cabella capitalised on one of the few chances of a drab game in Lille to put the hosts in control as half-time approached. But any hopes of overtaking third-placed Monaco went out the window when 21-year-old striker Matthis Abline secured the 70th-minute equaliser from the penalty spot.

"We just weren't good enough in every department," Lille coach Bruno Genesio observed frankly.

After also letting two points slip from their grasp in December against another team way below them, table-footers Montpellier, Genesio pointed out: "It's these type of matches that leave us with a feeling of unfinished business.

"We have very little margin, we have to stay totally focussed."

Saint-Etienne brushed away any lingering post-festive blues to record a 3-1 win over mid-table visitors Reims.

Saint-Etienne had to come from behind to reverse a run of four consecutive losses, with a brace from Augustine Boakye earning new coach Eirik Horneland his first win at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium.

In Saturday's late match Lyon thought any title aspirations they still entertained had been dented by a feisty Montpellier but Khalil Fayad's own goal in the first minute of stoppage time broke the away team's heart and moved Lyon to within two points of third-placed Monaco.

