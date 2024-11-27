Two Lille fans were stabbed during an attack carried out by dozens of Bologna supporters before the two teams' Champions League fixture, the French Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday. In a statement, Lille said the two fans "received medical treatment" after the attack outside a bar in the northern Italian city late on Tuesday. "The club unreservedly condemns this cowardly and intolerable attack, which contravenes all the values of football," said Lille before Wednesday's game. Italian media, citing local police, said 80 people, most likely Bologna supporters, assaulted around 30 Lille fans outside a bar in the city's university district while armed with metal bars and belts.

Videos published online show a large group of men, mostly dressed in black and wearing balaclavas roaming the streets.

Police say during the attack three Lille fans were hurt in total, all three of whom were treated and then discharged from Bologna's Sant'Orsola hospital.

Lille are in contention for a spot in the play-offs for the Champions League's last 16 as they sit 17th, while Bologna have a single point after four matches and are fighting to not be eliminated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)