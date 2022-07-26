Paris Saint-Germain were in full flow in a pre-season friendly against Gamba Osaka on Monday as they defeated the hosts 6-2. Lionel Messi and Neymar combined to put in a dominant performance. Both stars played the opening 70 minutes of the game and Neymar scored a first-half penalty before setting up a goal for Messi. However, the attention from the match was taken away by Neymar as he dived to make a claim for penalty.

However, the replays indicated that there was a little contact between Neymar and the defender inside the box. Neymar then went on to score the ensuing penalty kick to give his side a 2-0 lead.

Twitter was not impressed with Neymar diving to earn a penalty and many took to the platform to express their views.

Neymar diving to get a penalty (in a FRIENDLY) while PSG are on a preseason tour of Japan.



I suppose since simulation is such a large part of his game, he needs practice to keep those diving skills sharp? https://t.co/2kpCp5d1Ge — Stephen Brakel Packer (@pacshb) July 25, 2022

Neymar wins a penalty during the #PSGJapanTour2022 What's worse, the diving or the officiating? https://t.co/jFVCH9SKlT — Barry (@spulseukultras) July 25, 2022

Neymar oversold this penalty call like he was in a WWE ring and Vince McMahon was just off-camera threatening to kill his pets.pic.twitter.com/eYcy7yYKrv — Dan Orlowitz (@aishiterutokyo) July 25, 2022

A Penalty or A Clear Dive by Neymar



What do you think? #PSGpic.twitter.com/eR47k58H7z — AccessBET (@AccessBET) July 25, 2022

Neymar's cheeky penalties are love ???? — S H I V A M (@shivammalik_) July 25, 2022

Neymar diving for the penalty at usual? What a joke, Osaka player never touched him. #PSG #PSGJapanTour2022 — Ruslan (@Ruslan7414) July 25, 2022

Talking about the game, Kylian Mbappe got his name on the scoresheet with a late penalty after coming on for the final 30 minutes.

Pablo Sarabia and Nuno Mendes also scored for PSG, but Galtier was concerned by the way his team conceded two at the other end to Gamba, who lie 16th in the 18-team J-League table.

The French champions will now head to Israel to play Nantes in the French Super Cup in Tel Aviv on July 31.

With AFP inputs