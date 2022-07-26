"Like In a WWE Ring": Twitter Accuses Neymar Of Diving During Friendly. Watch
Lionel Messi and Neymar were in top form as PSG defeated Gamba Osaka 6-2 in pre-season friendly on Monday
Paris Saint-Germain were in full flow in a pre-season friendly against Gamba Osaka on Monday as they defeated the hosts 6-2. Lionel Messi and Neymar combined to put in a dominant performance. Both stars played the opening 70 minutes of the game and Neymar scored a first-half penalty before setting up a goal for Messi. However, the attention from the match was taken away by Neymar as he dived to make a claim for penalty.
However, the replays indicated that there was a little contact between Neymar and the defender inside the box. Neymar then went on to score the ensuing penalty kick to give his side a 2-0 lead.
Twitter was not impressed with Neymar diving to earn a penalty and many took to the platform to express their views.
Penalty no way #neymar no way pic.twitter.com/OIFVMBpPy3— (@vipi_9) July 25, 2022
Neymar diving to get a penalty (in a FRIENDLY) while PSG are on a preseason tour of Japan.— Stephen Brakel Packer (@pacshb) July 25, 2022
I suppose since simulation is such a large part of his game, he needs practice to keep those diving skills sharp? https://t.co/2kpCp5d1Ge
Neymar wins a penalty during the #PSGJapanTour2022 What's worse, the diving or the officiating? https://t.co/jFVCH9SKlT— Barry (@spulseukultras) July 25, 2022
Neymar oversold this penalty call like he was in a WWE ring and Vince McMahon was just off-camera threatening to kill his pets.pic.twitter.com/eYcy7yYKrv— Dan Orlowitz (@aishiterutokyo) July 25, 2022
A Penalty or A Clear Dive by Neymar— AccessBET (@AccessBET) July 25, 2022
What do you think? #PSGpic.twitter.com/eR47k58H7z
Neymar's cheeky penalties are love ????— S H I V A M (@shivammalik_) July 25, 2022
Neymar diving for the penalty at usual? What a joke, Osaka player never touched him. #PSG #PSGJapanTour2022— Ruslan (@Ruslan7414) July 25, 2022
Talking about the game, Kylian Mbappe got his name on the scoresheet with a late penalty after coming on for the final 30 minutes.
Pablo Sarabia and Nuno Mendes also scored for PSG, but Galtier was concerned by the way his team conceded two at the other end to Gamba, who lie 16th in the 18-team J-League table.
The French champions will now head to Israel to play Nantes in the French Super Cup in Tel Aviv on July 31.
With AFP inputs