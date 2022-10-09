Legendary Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas posted on Twitter coming out as gay, but the tweet was deleted a few hours later. Taking to Twitter, he had written in Spanish "I hope you respect me: I'm gay." Carles Puyol, who was his teammate for the national team and played for bitter rivals Barcelona, replied to him, writing "It's time to tell our stories, Iker." Both tweets are now deleted. Casillas was married to sports journalist Sara Carbonero for five years before separating in March 2021. They had two children together.

Casillas was an integral part of the Spanish team that won the 2010 World Cup and two Euro titles in 2008 and 2012.

A mainstay between the sticks for Real Madrid, he eventually moved to FC Porto after a drop in performances, and retired in 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest in training.

He has 167 caps for Spain and he made 510 appearances for Real Madrid in a glittering career. He also appeared for Porto 116 times.