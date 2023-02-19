Lecce won 2-1 at Atalanta on Sunday to take a big step towards Serie A safety and damage their opponents' bid for Champions League football next season. Assan Ceesay opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a thumping low strike from distance and Alexis Blin headed in the crucial second in the 74th minute. Young gun Rasmus Hojlund pulled one back late on with his second in as many weeks to take his season's tally to six, but Atalanta couldn't make the most of the seven minutes of added time to snatch a point.

Luis Muriel went closest when his powerful left-footed strike was brilliantly kept out by Wladimiro Falcone, who made sure Lecce did the double over Atalanta.

Marco Baroni's team are 13th and 10 points above Verona, who sit just inside the relegation zone and take on Atalanta's top four rivals Roma on Sunday night.

Atalanta are fifth in Serie A after Sunday's surprise defeat and AC Milan's 1-0 win at Monza on Saturday and take on the champions at the San Siro next weekend.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side are three points behind Milan and level with fourth-placed Roma, who will move above Milan on goal difference if they beat Verona.

Sponsored by Vuukle

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Young Girls Who Eat, Sleep And Dream Cricket