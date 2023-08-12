Story ProgressBack to home
Kylian Mbappe Out Of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 Opener
French superstar Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain's league opener with uncertainty hanging over the France captain's future
File image of Kylian Mbappe© AFP
French superstar Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain's league opener with uncertainty hanging over the France captain's future. Mbappe refused to sign a contract extension with the Ligue 1 champions.
Also missing against Lorient is Brazilian Neymar who is sidelined with a "viral syndrome".
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
