French superstar Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain's league opener with uncertainty hanging over the France captain's future. Mbappe refused to sign a contract extension with the Ligue 1 champions.

Also missing against Lorient is Brazilian Neymar who is sidelined with a "viral syndrome".

