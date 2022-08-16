Karim Benzema's first goal of the ongoing 2022-23 season has made him Real Madrid's second top scorer of all time. He now has 324 goals and has surpassed Raul Gonzalez Blanco's record. In his first match as captain of Real Madrid, Karim Benzema hit a new milestone, becoming the second top scorer in the history of the club. With his goal against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup, the Frenchman moved past Blanco's record of 324 goals for Los Blancos

Last season, Benzema already surpassed AlfredoDi Stefano's tally of 308 goals in official matches with Los Merengues. At this point, the only player with more goals is Cristiano Ronaldo, with his tally of 450.

At 34 years of age, Benzema has proven to be one of the most consistently brilliant strikers of the modern era. In the 2021/22 season, he was the best striker in the world as he scored 44 goals in all competitions, including 27 in LaLiga Santander. These 27 goals helped him to win the Pichichi trophy, something he had never managed before in his career. It was an incredible season.

In total, the No.9 has 219 goals in LaLiga Santander, 74 in the Champions League, 21 in the Copa del Rey, 5 in the Spanish Super Cup, 3 in the Club World Cup, and 2 in the UEFA Super Cup.

He scored his very first goal for Real Madrid in a LaLiga match against Xerez on September 20th 2009. Since then, the centre-forward has consistently found the back of the net and is now the favourite to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

"Does anyone have any doubts that he should win it? Anything can happen in football, but I don't think anyone has any doubts," his coach Carlo Ancelotti said after the match against Eintracht Frankfurt. "He is a leader and if we are here then it is largely down to him for all the goals he scored," added the coach, with whom Benzema has scored 91 of his 324 goals.

Wednesday's title is the Frenchman's 23rd with Real Madrid, the same number as those won by Paco Gento. He has won LaLiga Santander four times, the Champions League five times, the Copa del Rey twice, the Spanish Super Cup four times, the Club World Cup four times and now he has four UEFA Super Cup successes too.