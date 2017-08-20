ISL Team NorthEast United FC Aim To Break-Even Within Two Years

NorthEast United FC is also very reasonable in terms of pricing of tickets during the matches

ISL franchise NorthEast United FC owner John Abraham on Sunday said his team will break-even within next one or two seasons and will become the first one among all the teams. "NEUFC will be the first team in ISL to break-even. This is the fourth season of ISL and we will break-even in fifth or sixth season. So, it is just one or two more seasons," Abraham said at a press conference here. Most of the ISL teams are targeting to break-even in the seventh or eighth season, he claimed.

"Within the ISL, when someone talks about template, then they say look at NEUFC. We are working on economy of scale. We are working at the grass root and with local boys. We also prefer local sponsors," the Bollywood star said.

He further informed that NEUFC is also very reasonable in terms of pricing of tickets during the matches and highly appreciated the support of the government machinery.

"We have a long-term vision. We are here for very very long term. We have already tied up with two clubs in Shillong and in Manipur. We have shortlisted kids and will house them in a residential academy at Shillong, where all their needs, including education will be taken care of," Abraham said.

A third partnership is in the offing with a club in Mizoram, he added without sharing the name.

"I am also the brand ambassador of Arunachal Pradesh. Very soon something very very exciting coming up there. It is about football. NEUFC is not just a club. It is a platform to reiterate the voice of North East," the actor said.

NEUFC has conducted scouting across Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoramand Manipur and selected 48 kids for training them at the residential academy.

Asked about merger of I-League and ISL, Abraham said it does not look possible at present, but a has to be taken by the higher management.

The ISL franchise owner also said he is reaching out to all the North Eastern state governments to tie up for encouraging tourism in the region.

Talking about Indian football, Abraham said: "Indian football still has to develop. Foreign players are coming up and it is exciting for Indian players. Infrastructure has to be developed. If you ask me, football is not cricket yet, but it will be new cricket in a period of time."