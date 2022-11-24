Football star Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United parted ways with a "mutual agreement" on Tuesday. It took place after Ronaldo's grave accusations, in a recent interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, against the club and its current manager Eric ten Hag sparked controversy. In the same interview, Ronaldo had also revealed that a Saudi Arabia club had offered him a two-year contract worth around 360 million dollars. However, the football giant added that he declined the offer.

Speaking on the same topic, Saudi Sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said that he has not idea about the bid.

"I don't know, that's a straight answer. I read the same thing as you read in the news. I don't know what his future plans are," said the minister in an interview to CNN.

When asked if he would like to see Ronaldo playing in Saudi Arabia, he said: "Why not? We have a strong league. In each team we have seven foreign players playing and we are looking to increase that. Our teams play at the top level in Asia. Football is strong in Saudi. So why not?"

In the interview to Piers Morgan, Ronaldo had criticised Manchester United over a number of issues. He had even alleged that a few of the club bosses are trying to 'force him out'.

After the two parties went their different ways, it has been revealed that Ronaldo won't be getting any of the GBP 17 million that he was supposed to earn in the remainder of this season.

