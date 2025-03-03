Only a handful of matches in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region get the juices flowing quite like the Saudi Clasico, featuring Al-Ittihad, the country's oldest surviving football club, and Al-Hilal, the most decorated team in the Kingdom. I was fortunate enough to witness this rivalry on the Saudi Foundation Day celebrated every year on February 22. The Tigers, Al-Ittihad, represent the port city of Jeddah, while the Blue Waves, Al-Hilal, are based more than 1,000 km away in Riyadh, the capital of the Saudi Kingdom.

"We (Jeddah) are for the people. They (Riyadh) represent the elites," said Nawaf, an Ittihad fan who works as a security guard.

These sentiments were echoed by each and every Ittihad fan that I came across.

"Hilal is like Real Madrid. We win everything here so they are jealous of us," said a member of the Al-Hilal Ultras, who chose not to reveal his identity.

The rivalry between Ittihad and Hilal might not be as historic as the Old Firm Derby between Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic, but for the fans in the Kingdom, it is that and more.

One would have to go back to 1962 for the first-ever meeting between these two sides. Their rivalry is built on history, success, passion, and civic pride between two competing cities.

They are first and second for the number of Saudi titles won; Al Hilal's tally of 18 is double that of Ittihad.

Even in Asia, Hilal and Ittihad are the only Saudi clubs to lift the coveted AFC Champions League title. While the Blue Waves again have double the trophies of their Jeddah counterparts, Al Ittihad can claim to have something Al Hilal has never managed - back-to-back AFC Asian Champions League triumphs.

Only rarely is the Saudi Clasico an irrelevance, and these days the clash features some of the most decorated players at any time in its history. The game was even more of a nailbiter this time. Champions Hilal trailed leaders Ittihad by just four points before the game.

More than three hours before the first kick of the match, home fans began to enter the 63,079-seater, chanting the song of their team. And, as dusk settled in, the travelling fans also joined them.

The kick-off was delayed due to a conflict of timings with the Saudi Cup, the world's most expensive horse race.

Inside the stadium, Ittihad and Hilal fans sat next to each other to offer Maghrib and Isha prayers.

Al-Ittihad fans roared in unison as Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, who wears the captain's armband, took his side out in the middle. In a tribute to Kendrick Lamar's diss track on Drake, home fans displayed a mesmerising "Not Like Us" tifo as a jibe towards the travelling team and their fans.

The away Ultras retaliated with a tribute of their own. Their tifo featured a portrait of their star striker Alexander Mitrovic, missing the game due to an injury.

After pre-match routines and handshakes, Ittihad players assembled in front of their fans behind Predrag Rajkovic's goal.

As far as the action on the pitch, it was a game of two halves. Hilal dictated the early proceedings, rightfully taking the lead in the 23rd minute through Marcos Leonardo.

But, it was all Al-Ittihad after that point. Hassan Kadesh equalised six minutes later, heading home from a routine corner. Steven Bergwijn completed the turnaround on the stroke of half-time.

In the second half, Hilal were no match for the hosts. In-form Bergwijn was on target again, scoring just six minutes after the restart. Club captain Benzema then completed the rout, scoring four minutes before the end of regulation time.

While Al-Ittihad might've taken the bragging rights, it surely wasn't the end as a long season stretches ahead.