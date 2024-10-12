Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Vietnam Football LIVE Score, International Friendly: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Makes Stunning Penalty Save | India 0-0 Vietnam
India vs Vietnam LIVE Score: India are eyeing their first win under new coach Manolo Marquez.
Indian football team in training.© AIFF
India vs Vietnam LIVE Updates: India are drawing 0-0 in the first half against Vietnam in the international friendly football match, as they aim for their first win under new head coach Manolo Marquez. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made a phenomenal penalty save in the first half. Having drawn against Mauritius and lost to Syria during the Intercontinental Cup, the players are expected to be in better shape with the Indian Super League (ISL) season already underway. Vietnam (116th) are ranked 10 spots ahead of India (126th) in the FIFA rankings, and therefore, a close game is anticipated between the two.
Here are the LIVE Updates of India vs Vietnam LIVE Score, International Friendly from Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh, Vietnam:
- 16:49 (IST)
- 15:47 (IST)India vs Vietnam LIVE: 5 at the back?It seems like India could be heading into the game with a 5-defender formation. Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali and Subhasish Bose could form a three-man CB pairing, with Asish Rai as the right wing-back and Naorem Roshan Singh as the left wing-back.
- 15:45 (IST)India vs Vietnam LIVE: India's playing XI!Here's the starting XI for India against Vietnam!
Presenting our lineup for #VIEIND !— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 12, 2024
Watch LIVE action only on @FanCode #BlueTigers #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/NZ5X4cBRC7
- 15:36 (IST)
