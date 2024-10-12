India vs Vietnam LIVE Updates: India are drawing 0-0 in the first half against Vietnam in the international friendly football match, as they aim for their first win under new head coach Manolo Marquez. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made a phenomenal penalty save in the first half. Having drawn against Mauritius and lost to Syria during the Intercontinental Cup, the players are expected to be in better shape with the Indian Super League (ISL) season already underway. Vietnam (116th) are ranked 10 spots ahead of India (126th) in the FIFA rankings, and therefore, a close game is anticipated between the two.

Here are the LIVE Updates of India vs Vietnam LIVE Score, International Friendly from Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh, Vietnam: