India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Hosts India will kick off their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup campaign on Tuesday as they face heavyweights USA at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar
One of the least fancied sides in the tournament, hosts India will kick off their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup campaign on Tuesday as they face heavyweights USA at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. India had booked an automatic berth in the age-group showpiece as hosts and they are one of the three debutants in the tournament along with fellow Group A side Morocco, as well as Tanzania. India head coach Thomas Dennerby said that taking a point from the formidable USA at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday can be a big achievement for India.
When will the India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match be played?
The India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match will be played on Tuesday, October 11.
Where will the India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match be played?
The India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.
What time will the India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match start?
The India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match will start at 8 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match?
The India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match will be broadcasted on the Viacom 18 Network.
Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match?
The India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match will be streamed live on Voot.
(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)