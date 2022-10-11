One of the least fancied sides in the tournament, hosts India will kick off their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup campaign on Tuesday as they face heavyweights USA at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. India had booked an automatic berth in the age-group showpiece as hosts and they are one of the three debutants in the tournament along with fellow Group A side Morocco, as well as Tanzania. India head coach Thomas Dennerby said that taking a point from the formidable USA at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday can be a big achievement for India.

When will the India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match will be played on Tuesday, October 11.

Where will the India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

What time will the India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match start?

The India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match will start at 8 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match?

The India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match will be broadcasted on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match?

The India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match will be streamed live on Voot.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)