India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Live Updates: One of the least fancied sides in the tournament, India began their FIFA Women's Under-17 World Cup opening match against the mighty USA in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. India had booked an automatic berth in the age-group showpiece as hosts and they are one of the three debutants in the tournament along with fellow Group A side Morocco and Tanzania (Group D). Head coach Thomas Dennerby had said that the hosts would be a tough side to score against and taking a point from the formidable USA at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday could be a big achievement for India.

USA have come into the tournament as winners of the CONCACAF championships and they would look to open their campaign with a win, knowing fully well that a slip-up against India can cost them dear in a Group which also has title contenders Brazil.

Here are the Live Updates of the India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match from Bhubaneswar:

8:11 PM IST: USA scores, Lead 1-0

Melina Rebimas scores the first goal. Jackson delivered a good cross to Rebimbas and she completes the task with a great volley

8:02 PM IST: The match starts! The Indian team is eyeing a good result here!

7:45 PM IST: Starting Lineups are out!

India XI: Anjali (GK), Purnima, Shilky Hemam, Astam(C), Neha, Kajol, Lynda, Anita, Shubhangi, Nitu, Kajal.

USA XI: Victoria(GK), Savannah, Cameron, Ella, Riley(C), Charlotte, Taylor, Melina, Onyeka, Lauren, Gisele.