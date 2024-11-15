A late equaliser from Victor Osimhen stamped Nigeria's ticket for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday while Tunisia also booked their place with a 3-2 win over Madagascar. In spite of not playing on Thursday, other results also saw South Africa, Gabon and Uganda secure places at the 24-nation showcase of African football, which kicks off in Morocco on December 21 next year. Sudan missed a chance to qualify after a shock 4-0 loss to Niger -- a result which offered a glimmer of hope to Ghana ahead of a must-win match in Angola on Friday.

Nigeria were trailing against Benin in Group D before reigning African Footballer of the Year Osimhen equalised nine minutes from time to secure a 1-1 draw in Abidjan.

Mohamed Tijani had put Benin ahead after 16 minutes as they sought to repeat a shock triumph over Nigeria in a 2026 World Cup qualifier at the same stadium last year.

Nigeria top the table with 11 points after five rounds, leaving Benin (seven), Rwanda (five) and Libya (four) to fight for the second qualification place.

Nigeria host Rwanda on Monday at the same time as Libya will have home advantage over Benin. Libya got back into contention by beating Rwanda 1-0 through a late Fahd Mohamed goal in Kigali.

A thrilling 3-2 victory for South Sudan over Congo Brazzaville in Juba ensured Uganda and South Africa would qualify from Group K before they meet on Friday in Kampala.

Congo, needing maximum points to keep their slim hopes alive, twice surrendered the lead before being reduced to 10 men on 78 minutes when Bryan Passi was sent off.

South Sudan took full advantage of having an extra man to snatch victory soon after through substitute Data Elly.

Seesaw struggle

Ali al Abdi scored in the third minute of added time to give 10-man Tunisia a 3-2 victory over Madagascar in Pretoria and qualification from Group A.

In a seesaw struggle, Madagascar twice equalised before gaining a late second-half advantage when Wajdi Kechrida was red-carded.

But the Indian Ocean islanders fell behind again four minutes later and defeat stretched a winless run in AFCON qualifiers to 15 matches.

Comoros, shock winners over Tunisia last month, will fill the other qualifying place from the section if they beat the Gambia on Friday.

Sudan needed one point from a clash with Niger in Lome to clinch qualification from Group F, and eliminate four-time champions Ghana.

But the east Africans fell behind after only six minutes when Daniel Sosah scored, and he converted a penalty in first-half added time to widen the lead to three goals.

There was no way back for the rattled Sudanese in the second half with Ousseini Badamassi completing the rout by scoring on 51 minutes.

Ghana must defeat leaders Angola in Luanda, and Niger in Accra on Monday, and hope Angola beat Sudan if they are to avoid the humiliation of failing to qualify.

An unbeaten run by Burkina Faso in Group L ended when they fell 1-0 to 2022 AFCON champions Senegal in Bamako. Habib Diarra scored the lone goal seven minutes from time.

There are 10 qualifiers scheduled for Friday when Botswana, Comoros, Mali, Mozambique, Sudan, Zambia and Zimbabwe could qualify.

Should all seven secure berths, it would leave just two qualifying places up for grabs.

Guinea could fill one on Saturday if they beat the Democratic Republic of Congo in Group H and Tanzania fail to take maximum points against Ethiopia.

Benin, Rwanda or Libya would complete the line-up.

Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, DR Congo, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast and Senegal had secured places before Thursday.

Morocco are automatic participants as hosts, but are taking part in qualifying to gain competitive match practice.

