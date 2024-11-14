A strange fact connecting cricket and football has gone viral on social media recently. On Tuesday, the fact that Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals' (RR) CEO's great, great grandfather had invented the penalty kick in football had gone viral. Now, RR's CEO, Jake Lush McCrum has himself confirmed that the piece of information is true, and that he had even been to the spot of creation a few weeks ago. Irish business and goalkeeper William McCrum is widely credited with the invention of the concept of the penalty kick, in the year 1890.

When asked by a user on X whether the statement is true, Lush McCrum responded in the affirmative.

"It is indeed. I was actually at the spot of its creation a few weeks ago," replied Jake Lush McCrum.

In 1890, the first-ever football penalty kick had been taken under the direction of William McCrum, having suggested it to the Irish Football Association.

Fast forward to today, and McCrum's great, great grandson Jake has been at the heart of another sporting phenomenon, in the form of the IPL. Jake Lush McCrum has been with the Rajasthan Royals since 2017, and has been their CEO since 2021.

Rajasthan Royals' IPL retentions

Rajasthan Royals have been busy ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, having also appointed former India coach Rahul Dravid as their head coach.

The inaugural IPL champions will head into the auction with the lowest auction purse of Rs 41 crore, having retained five capped players and one uncapped player.

RR retained captain Sanju Samson and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs 18 cr each, all-rounder Riyan Parag and wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel at Rs 14 cr each, and West Indian powerhitter Shimron Hetmyer at Rs 11 cr.

Surprisingly, however, RR let go of franchise stalwarts like Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal, and also parted ways with Ravichandran Ashwin.