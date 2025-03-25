India vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier Football: The AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier between India and Bangladesh is underway, with the scores level at 0-0. The Indian football team clash against Bangladesh in a much-awaited AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier match. Midfielder Hamza Choudhury, who has made over 100 appearances for Premier League side Leicester City, is making his international debut. India are entering the game with confidence, having defeated Maldives 3-0 in their previous match, where they celebrated the return from retirement of talisman Sunil Chhetri. It is the first game of both nations in the third round of qualifiers.

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Skills by Farukh! 6' Sweet turn by Farukh Chaudhary in the midfield, dancing away from the Bangladesh players. Spreads it wide to Liston Colaco but nothing comes off it. Good pressure being put by the Indian forwards on the Bangladesh defence.

IND 0-0 BAN

March 25 2025 19:05 (IST) India vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: First action for Hamza 4' Hamza Choudhury now in the thick of things. Powerfull wins the ball back in the opposition half, Bangladesh try to attack through the right wing, but the Indian defence gets it clear. End-to-end stuff early on.

IND 0-0 BAN

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: GAME ON 1' WE ARE LIVE! A good crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. India attacking from right to left, and on the offence straight away, but caught out for offside. India in blue, Bangladesh wearing red.

India vs Bangladesh Football LIVE: All set for kick-off! The players are out on the pitch. Sunil Chhetri up front for India, Hamza Choudhury in midfield for Bangladesh. A lot of star quality on the pitch, for a game with a lot at stake. 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers 3rd round begins!

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: 7 minutes to kick off! We are just 7 minutes away from kick-off. India vs Bangladesh, 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier. Sunil Chhetri, Hamza Choudhury. This game is a huge one, and one carrying a lot of hype with it. The players are entering the pitch!

March 25 2025 18:52 (IST) India vs Bangladesh Football LIVE: Top international goalscorers Sunil Chhetri's return to international football, at the young age of 40, has reignited the race for international scorers. Here's the Top 4:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 136 2. Lionel Messi - 112 3. Ali Daei - 108 4. Sunil Chhetri - 95

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: India's rivals in AFC Asian Cup India are placed in Group C alongside Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangladesh in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. Only the top-ranked team will qualify, so the pressure is fully on.

March 25 2025 18:41 (IST) India vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: More on Hamza Choudhury Here is a list of achievements of Hamza Choudhury, who makes his debut for Bangladesh vs India tonight!

- Played over 100 times for Premier League side Leicester City - 57 Premier League games (1 goal, 2 assists) - Crucial part of the Leicester side that finished 5th in 2019/20 and 2020/21 - Won the FA Cup in 2021 - Represented England at U21 level

India vs Bangladesh Football LIVE: India will be confident Despite the challenge of facing a midfielder with a lot of Premier League experience, India will be confident. India defeated Maldives 3-0 in their previous match, the first win under coach Manolo Marquez.

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Hamza Choudhury starts! And we have official confirmation! Hamza Choudhury will make his international debut vs India! The 27-year-old will start in central midfield for Bangladesh, where he will be up against the likes of Apuia and Ayush Dev Chhetri.

March 25 2025 18:18 (IST) India vs Bangladesh Football LIVE: India Playing XI India head coach Manolo Marquez announces his playing XI vs Bangladesh: Here's how India line up for the #ACQ2027 opener against Bangladesh







March 25 2025 18:10 (IST) India vs Bangladesh Football LIVE: Hamza Choudhury for Bangladesh! Midfielder Hamza Choudhury, a man who has more than 100 games for former Premier League champions Leicester City, and currently plays for Sheffield United, who are 2nd in the EFL Championship, will make his Bangladesh debut.

The 27-year-old, once an England U21 international, has declared for Bangladesh and will be making his first appearance against India!

India vs Bangladesh LIVE: India win, at last Sunil Chhetri is back in India colours, and his first game was a superb 3-0 win. The captain himself, going strong at 40, netted his 95th international goal, as India beat Maldives in a friendly. But this game will be much tougher.

India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Hello and welcome! A very good evening to everyone, welcome to the LIVE coverage of the India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match. And what a game this could be! We have so many storylines to look forward to.