India crashed out of the SAFF Women's Championship as they lost to Nepal 2-4 in penalty shootout in the semifinal match marred by utter confusion after the home side held up play for more than one hour in protest against a decision of the referee in Kathmandu on Sunday. Nepal will play Bangladesh in the final. In the first semifinal, Bangladesh defeated Bhutan 7-1. Played in front of a packed house at the Dasharath Stadium, the shoot-out was applied after the full-time ended in a 1-1 draw in a match that witnessed more drama off the pitch than inside.

In fact, when the shoot-out ended, the total duration of the match was nearly three hours since the start.

India took the lead in the 62nd minute through Sangita Basfore's brilliant shot from well outside the box.

Nepal then scored but the goal was denied by the referee. After that, the match was held up for more than 70 minutes as Nepal refused to continue, protesting the referee's decision.

The scene on the pitch during this period was of utter confusion with some histrionics displayed by a section of the players and officials, mostly from the home side, according to a release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Referee Om Choki from Bhutan waited patiently for more than an hour and after a lot of discussion between the supervising officials and the Nepal side, the match resumed.

The long wait and absolute confusion, apparently hampered the rhythm and concentration of the Indians.

Seconds after the match resumed, Nepal equalised through Sabitra Bhandari that ultimately proved crucial in stretching the game beyond 90 minutes.

In the tie-breaker, Nepal managed to convert all four of their attempts, while only Manisha and Karishma Shirvoikar could find the target for India. Skipper Ashalata Devi and Ranjana Chanu were the two who missed for the Blue Tigresses.

The trouble began early in the second half when Nepal striker Rekha Poudel was given the marching orders for her second yellow card offence in the 51st minute.

"As the Nepal players vehemently protested the referee's decision, the tension generated in the stands forced the assistant referee from the opposite line to abandon her post and take momentary refuge on the other side," the AIFF said.

"It took around 12 minutes for the match to be resumed. The situation, however, went berserk and totally out of hand after India took the lead. As the Indian players went near the bench to celebrate the goal, Nepal did the 'restart' and put the ball into an open Indian net," the AIFF said.

The referee didn't allow the "goal" and it turned out to be the bone of contention.

"While the spectators displayed their unhappiness, the Nepal players and officials decided to troop out of the pitch. It took the organisers and the supervising officials more than an hour to sort out the problem.

"India, who were enjoying a good day in the office till then, were left as confused as anyone else at the Dasharath Stadium. Once the match resumed, the Blue Tigresses were never in their usual self again."

