Ruben Amorim has said it is "clear" that Alejandro Garnacho can have a bright future at Manchester United despite reports linking him with an Old Trafford exit during the January transfer window. Sunday's FA Cup match at Arsenal, which United won in a penalty shootout, was the first time Garnacho had made Amorim's starting XI since the 3-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest on December 7. During that time the 20-year-old, who has eight goals in 30 appearances this season, had been left out of the squad entirely for the Manchester derby, while speculation has increased that United could be open to selling the academy product to free up funds.

But United have distanced themselves from suggestions that Garnacho could leave this month despite links with Napoli.

When asked Wednesday if the Argentina international has the qualities to thrive at Old Trafford, Amorim said: "That is clear.

"He has talent. He needs to learn to play in a different position."

Amorim, whose 15th-placed side host Premier League bottom club Southampton on Thursday, added: "He's finding the best way to play in this system. He's improving during training. He started the last game. Let's see tomorrow (against Southampton)."

United showed grit in Sunday's shootout win over Arsenal after being reduced to 10 men when Diogo Dalot was sent off, a week after a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Premier League leaders Liverpool.

"I think we want to be a team that is hard to play," said Amorim. "It's like I had this feeling, especially at home in the last games, that we were easy to play. And we have to be honest with that.

"So if we face the competition the right way, we will be tough to beat for any opponent. So that's what I wanted. That's what I felt in the last two games."

And the Portuguese manager singled out Harry Maguire for praise.

The former captain clocked 104 minutes against Arsenal despite suffering from illness and missing training on the Friday beforehand and Amorim said that was the sort of attitude he wants to see across the whole squad.

"I think we have to praise Harry more than me," he said. "He's doing a great job. He was sick in the last game. He was dead in the end. That's what I want from every player. He has to continue to do a good job."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)