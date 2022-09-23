Germany will host UEFA Nations League Group B table-toppers Hungary at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig early on Saturday. Hungary are currently top of the group with seven points, while Germany are second with six points. Germany miss four first-team players for the match, including captain Manuel Neuer, forward Marco Reus, midfielders Leon Goretzka and Julian Brandt. The biggest surprise from manager Flick's announcement was the inclusion of uncapped defender Armel Bella Kotchap, who was named in the squad ahead of several experienced players including Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels and Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah. Paris-born Bella Kotchap made the move to Southampton in the Premier League in the summer after impressing for VfB Bochum last season in the Bundesliga.

When will the Germany vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League match be played?

The Germany vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League match will be played on Saturday, September 24 (IST).

Where will the Germany vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League match be played?

The Germany vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League match will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

What time will the Germany vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League match start?

The Germany vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Germany vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League match?

The Germany vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Germany vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League match?

The Germany vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

