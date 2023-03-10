Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's journey with Saudi Arabia football club Al-Nassr has been uneven to say the least. The high-profile move to the club made headlines after Ronaldo ended his stay at Manchester United and till now, he has produced a mixed bag of performances. In the last few matches, the footballer enjoyed a great run of form but his first defeat in the league resulted in a somewhat untoward moment on the field. Ronaldo was visibly unhappy with the result, and he ended up kicking a cluster of water bottles on the field before storming off the field at the end of the match.

Ronaldo did applaud the fans before leaving the field, but his teammates were unable to calm him down after the loss. The star footballer had a few chances to break the deadlock for his side but missed chances and some lackluster football ended in a disappointing 1-0 away loss to title rivals Al-Ittihad.

This was not the first time in the recent past that Ronaldo lost his temper.

The comparisons between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated conversations between football fans in the past decade. However, in the past one year, the debate has somewhat become lopsided with Messi guiding Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title and Ronaldo losing favour in Manchester United and joining Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo was greeted by Messi chants from the rival club supporters in Saudi Arabia and another such incident happened following his team's win over Al Baten. Ronaldo was walking through the tunnel when a young fan shouted in front of him that Messi is way better.

In a video doing the rounds of social media, Ronaldo was seen ignoring the fans before shouting "And that was the easy game" to the people around him.

Featured Video Of The Day

