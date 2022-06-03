World champions France will take on Denmark in a Group 1 fixture of the Nations League on Saturday. This will be their first fixture in this year's Nations League. Didier Deschamps' side will be preparing for their defence of the World Cup later this year but they are also defending the Nations League crown they won last October, when they defeated Spain in the final in Milan. All eyes will be on Karim Benzema, who was in red hot form to help Real Madrid win the Champions League.

When will the France vs Denmark, Nations League match be played?

The France vs Denmark, Nations League match will be played on Saturday, June 4.

Where will the France vs Denmark, Nations League match be played?

The France vs Denmark, Nations League match will be played at the Stade de France in Paris.

What time will the France vs Denmark, Nations League match start?

The France vs Denmark, Nations League match will start at 12:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the France vs Denmark, Nations League match?

The France vs Denmark, Nations League match will broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the France vs Denmark, Nations League match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the France vs Denmark, Nations League match will be available on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)