A hectic schedule of club football ahead of the World Cup is interrupted this week as national teams get a last chance to finetune their preparations before travelling to Qatar for the start of the tournament on November 20. Defending champions France are trying to avoid being relegated from the top tier of the Nations League. They host Austria at the Stade France, ahead of their encounter with leaders Denmark on Sunday. France's latest squad features several new faces who are hoping to seize their chance to impress, ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, starting November 20.

When will the France vs Austria, UEFA Nations League match be played?

The France vs Austria, UEFA Nations League match will be played on Friday, September 23.

Where will the France vs Austria, UEFA Nations League match be played?

The France vs Austria, UEFA Nations League match will be played at the Stade de France.

What time will the France vs Austria, UEFA Nations League match start?

The France vs Austria, UEFA Nations League match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the France vs Austria, UEFA Nations League match?

The France vs Austria, UEFA Nations League will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the France vs Austria, UEFA Nations League match?

Promoted

The France vs Austria, UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)