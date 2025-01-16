Inter Milan missed the chance to take charge of the Serie A title race on Wednesday after being held to a 2-2 home draw by Bologna. A win would have moved reigning champions Inter one point behind league leaders Napoli with a game in hand, and they looked to be doing so when Lautaro Martinez fired the hosts ahead on the stroke of half-time from Federico Dimarco's perfect low cross But Emil Holm's wildly deflected finish in the 64th minute gave Bologna -- who also took a 15th-minute lead through Santiago Castro but were quickly pegged back by Denzel Dumfries -- a fully deserved draw at the San Siro and left Inter three points behind Napoli.

"We played well... their equaliser came from a big deflection and we had chances to win it. We're disappointed to not get the three points but you can only respect our opposition tonight," said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

Inter still have a game in hand, their match with Fiorentina which was stopped for Edoardo Bove's on-pitch heart attack and is yet to be rescheduled.

But Wednesday night's fixture was a perfect opportunity to pile pressure on both Napoli and third-placed Atalanta, who face off in Bergamo on Saturday.

Atalanta are a point behind Inter and under pressure to beat Napoli following three straight draws, while Inter host Empoli on Sunday.

Bologna meanwhile are firmly in the race for Champions League qualification as Vincenzo Italiano continues to get good performances out of his new team.

"It's a good point after a really good display, it's a real point of pride to leave the San Siro without defeat," said Italiano to DAZN.

"We leave here with our heads held high because we managed to put out on the pitch what we'd planned."

Bologna, who reached Europe's elite club competition under Thiago Motta last season, are six points behind fourth-placed Lazio but with a game in hand against AC Milan still to play.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)