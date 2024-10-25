Former Morocco midfielder Abdelaziz Barrada has died at the age of 35, Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille, the two clubs he played for in France, announced on Thursday. "Rest in peace Abdelaziz," Marseille wrote on X while PSG wrote of their "great sadness" at the news of his death. Born in France, Barrada started his career at PSG before moving to Getafe in Spain. After a short spell at Al Jazira in Abu Dhabi he returned to France with Marseille in 2014 but after two years moved back to the Gulf.

He played 28 times for Morocco between 2012 and 2015, scoring four times. He also played at the 2012 Olympics in London, scoring in a 2-2 draw with Honduras.

