It was Lionel Messi who stole the show on Wednesday as Argentina defeated Italy 3-0 in the Finalissima at the Wembley Stadium in London. Messi himself did not register a goal but he did the bulk of the work in the game, providing two assists, and Italy had no answers for the Argentine juggernaut. For Argentina, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria, and Paulo Dybala got on the scoresheet as Argentina registered a comprehensive win between the winners of Euro and Copa America.

It was in the 28th minute that Messi first announced himself in the game. His near-to-perfect assist helped Argentina get a 1-0 lead in the game. Messi showed how great of a player he truly is as he rattled the defence of Italy with a brilliant twist and assist for Martinez, and as a result, Argentina went 1-0 up in the game.

The Argentine striker showed remarkable strength to hold off Italy's Giovanni Di Lorenzo before hurling a low cross to Martinez.

Watch: Lionel Messi's brilliant assist for Lautaro Martinez

As Martinez tapped home the goal for Argentina, Messi celebrated in style and the entire Argentina camp came running towards him.

Messi then went on to provide another assist in the dying minutes of the game and Paulo Dybala did not miss the opportunity as he made the scoreline 3-0 in favour of Argentina.

After Martinez's goal, Angel Di Maria got himself on the scoring sheet in the first-half extra time and he made the scoreline 2-0.

Finally, the last goal of the game came in the dying minutes, and in the end, Argentina won the clash 3-0.

For Italy, it turned out to be a disappointing return to the venue where they won the Euro Cup after defeating England in the final last year.