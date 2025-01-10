Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano expects to bring in several new faces to support Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer next season but says it is "impossible to think about" Brazilian Neymar being one of them. Rumours linking Neymar with a move to Miami to recreate the old 'MSN' Barcelona front line with Messi and Luis Suarez have resurfaced in recent days. The Brazilian, who is currently under contract to Saudi club Al-Hilal, addressed the talk in an interview.

"Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible. They are my friends, we still speak to each other," Neymar said, according to CNN.

"It would be interesting to revive this trio. I'm happy at Al-Hilal, I'm happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows. Football is full of surprises,"

But MLS's salary and squad rules mean that Miami is not currently in the position to add Neymar on a 'Designated Player' contract similar to Messi's deal.

Mascherano said that the realities of the club's squad situation meant that there was currently no possibility to bring in the 32-year-old.

"Obviously, Ney is a great player. Every team in the world wants him. But, at this moment, you know the MLS salary rules. So, for us, it's impossible to think about him right now," said Argentine Mascherano, who played on the same Barca team as the trio.

Mascherano was speaking at an MLS media event in Miami where Suarez was also asked about the potential arrival of his old teammate.

Advertisement

"Well, obviously everyone knows what Neymar is as a player, what we generated when we were together. Today we are in a different era, much older than we were at the time, but you are always excited to have a player like him and for the quality he can bring to the team," said the Uruguayan.

"Afterwards, as he said and as everyone will say, anything can happen in football, but, well, they are expectations and hopes... but it is difficult and very complicated to make them come true."

While Miami would have to offload some players to open up a spot for Neymar on a high-paying contract, Mascherano has more modest goals.

Miami, which suffered a shock exit at the hands of Atlanta in the first round of the playoffs after dominating the regular season, has sold several defenders since Argentine Mascherano took over from compatriot Gerardo Martino in late November.

Advertisement

Asked whether he was looking to bring in reinforcements to the back line, Mascherano said: "We are working on that, we are working on that.

"We have had several departures due to loans that have ended, due to some sales, due to people that we have not been able to renew and we are trying to finalise some additions," he said.

"I have faith and I'm almost certain that in the next few days some of the reinforcements we have asked for will be finalised and from there we can start to shape the squad to be able to start the pre-season."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)