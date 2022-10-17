The Indian women's football team will get a rare opportunity to rub shoulders with the mighty Brazil, in the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup in Bhubaneswar on Monday. Hosts India are already out of reckoning for a place in the knockouts but there is no doubting the fact that their last match of the tournament will be a huge learning experience as the South American powerhouse is on a different level in world football. Hosts India conceded three goals in the second half to suffer a humiliating 0-3 defeat to Morocco in their second Group A match and crash out of the tournament on Friday.

When will the India vs Brazil, Women's U-17 World Cup match be played?

The India vs Brazil, Women's U-17 World Cup match will be played on Monday, October 17.

Where will India vs Brazil, Women's U-17 World Cup match be played?

The India vs Brazil, Women's U-17 World Cup match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time will the India vs Brazil, Women's U-17 World Cup match begin?

The India vs Brazil, Women's U-17 World Cup match will begin at 8 PM IST.

Which channels in India will broadcast the India vs Brazil, Women's U-17 World Cup match?

The India vs Brazil, Women's U-17 World Cup match will be broadcast on Sports18 Network.

Where will the India vs Brazil, Women's U-17 World Cup match be available for streaming?

The India vs Brazil, Women's U-17 World Cup match will be available for streaming on Voot and JioTV app and website.



(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

(With PTI Inputs)