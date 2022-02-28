Story ProgressBack to home
FIFA In 'Advanced Discussions' To Expel Russia From World Cup: Report
FIFA is an "advanced discussions" to suspend the Russian national team from international competitions including the World Cup following the invasion of Ukraine, a source with knowledge of the talks told AFP on Monday.
The source said Russia would be expelled from the World Cup "unless the situation improves".
The Russian team are due to play Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final on March 24.
