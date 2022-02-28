Football's governing body FIFA on Monday decided to expel Russia from the upcoming FIFA World Cup, that is scheduled to be held in Qatar later this year. The decision comes in the face of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Russian team was due to play Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final on March 24.

The decision come just hours after the International Olympic Committee on Monday urged sports federations and organisers to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The IOC also withdrew the Olympic Order, its highest award, from all high-ranking Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin.

In a statement, the IOC said its executive board "recommends that International Sports Federations and sports event organisers not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions".

If not possible for "organisational or legal reasons", the IOC called on sports officials to do "everything in their power" to prevent athletes from the two countries from taking part under the name of Russia or Belarus.

(With AFP inputs)