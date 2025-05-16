Jamie Vardy is a player who has had a career like no other. Ahead of his final game at his hunting ground, the King Power Stadium, Leicester City head coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy reflected on the Englishman's 13-year tenure, which made him the greatest in the club's history. Vardy is set to play his last match for the Foxes on May 18 against Ipswich Town. "When you see the number of times a player is performing at the highest level, that's the biggest achievement. When you've performed 13 seasons at this level, coming up to 500 games, 200 goals, that says it all. The standards you set yourself, you live your life around football and how you perform.

"Then you look at the trophies he has won, the individual achievements. It's the total package for one of the greatest,” Van Nistelrooy said in the pre-game press conference.

Vardy has firmly cemented his place in Leicester City's history over an incredible 13-year spell with the club. He has netted 199 goals in 499 appearances and was instrumental in their stunning Premier League title win in 2016.

The former England striker also lifted the FA Cup, Community Shield, and two Championship titles with the Foxes. Vardy's final season with Leicester has been a disappointing one, as the club's relegation has already been confirmed. Under Ruud van Nistelrooy, the team sits 19th in the table with only 18 points.

Although a potential fairytale ending could see Vardy score his 200th goal for the club, on his 500th appearance, the Dutch head coach believes the striker would prefer to win the game.

"There's many dates and numbers coming together, but the way I know him, he'll come in and do his best to try and win the game. That's what he'll think about, that's his aim. If that comes with a goal for him, or an assist, that's how he'll think,” he added.

Although the game against Ipswich Town is the side's penultimate game in the top flight, after having been relegated to the EFL Championship for the 2025/26 season- it will be Vardy's final game for the Foxes as he hopes to go out on a high in front of the Leicester faithful.

"It was clear in his announcement that he would leave Leicester and he would play his last game against Ipswich. That's what we respect,” concluded Van Nistelrooy.

