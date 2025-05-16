Arne Slot refused to comment on Liverpool's reported pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong, but the Reds boss is already working on plans to make the Premier League champions even stronger next season. Slot could afford the luxury of a trip to Ibiza this week with the club's record-equalling 20th English top-flight title long since wrapped up. Liverpool head to Brighton on Monday before hosting Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season. Their cruise to the title has allowed the Dutchman to make an early start on preparations for next season.

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a deal for Dutch full-back Frimpong as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will leave his boyhood club at the end of the season at the end of his contract.

Frimpong's Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz has also been linked with a move to Anfield.

But Slot said he would not comment on potential signings until the deals were completed.

"We don't talk about players we want to bring in in public until the moment they sign," he told reporters on Friday.

"Even if you are celebrating over there (in Ibiza), it doesn't mean the whole day you aren't thinking about something else.

"A larger part of my mind now is already into next season, than it would have been had the next two games still been decisive for us.

"It's a normal situation that my thoughts, if I'm on the couch tonight, are more into next season than they would have been if the games were still very important."

England right-back Alexander-Arnold may not be the only player to depart in the coming months.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa are among those facing uncertain futures.

Italy forward Chiesa has struggled to make an impact despite being the only new signing of Slot's first season in charge.

But Slot insisted the former Juventus star has just been unfortunate to be up against the in-form Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in the battle for one of the two wide attacking roles in his team.

"Unfortunately for him he is in competition with Mo Salah when it is about the right wing but I think he can also play as a left-winger, but he has Gakpo and Diaz," Slot said.

"Is he (Chiesa) good enough to play for us? Yes he is. I have always felt Diaz, Gakpo and Salah deserved the confidence I had in them and I hardly ever changed that set-up between the three of them."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)