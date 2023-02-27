Just like in the World Cup final, Paris Saint-Germain teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe go up against one another for The Best FIFA Men's Player prize for 2022 on Monday, with Ballon d'Or Karim Benzema the other contender. The ceremony takes place in Paris, and Messi appears as the favourite to add another individual gong to his collection after leading Argentina to glory over Mbappe's France in that epic encounter in Qatar. Messi has won the Ballon d'Or seven times and claimed the FIFA award -– inaugurated in 2016 following FIFA's split with Ballon d'Or organisers France Football –- once in 2019.

When will the FIFA Awards 2023 ceremony happen?

The FIFA Awards 2023 will happen on Tuesday (IST), February 28.

Where will the FIFA Awards 2023 ceremony happen?

The 2023 FIFA Awards ceremony will happen in Paris.

What time will the FIFA Awards 2023 ceremony start?

The FIFA Awards 2023 ceremony will start at 1:30 AM IST (Tuesday).

Which TV channels will broadcast FIFA Awards 2023 ceremony?

The FIFA Awards 2023 will not be broadcast live on Sports 18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the FIFA Awards 2023 ceremony?

The FIFA Awards 2023 ceremony will be streamed live FIFA's official YouTube channel and JioCinema

