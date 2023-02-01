Union Berlin manager admitted the failed last-minute signing of Spain midfielder Isco was "not optimal", but credited his squad after their 2-1 German Cup win over Wolfsburg on Tuesday. The former Real Madrid midfielder arrived in the German capital to seal a deal with the Bundesliga club ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline, but the transfer fell through at the last minute for reasons as yet unclear. Speaking after the victory, Fischer said the saga had not impacted his team's preparation.

"What should I say, it was not optimal," the Swiss manager told the post-match press conference.

"(But) we tried to focus on our task, we prepared for the game which (we knew) would be a fight, and we did it well.

"This Isco transfer, the way and fashion in which we responded (shows that) the preparation for such a game was not impacted."

Union came back from 1-0 down to seal the 2-1 victory, sending them through to the quarter finals of the German Cup.

Union midfielder Rani Khedira said after the game "it would have been a nice story, but we have a great squad here".

Isco, won the 2012 European Golden Boy award, has scored 12 goals in 38 appearances for Spain. He remains a free agent after leaving Sevilla in December.

