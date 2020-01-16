Iconic Premier League striker Robbie Keane's 4-year-old son Hudson showed that scoring goals ran in the family genes as he took off with the football from the kick-off circle before netting it, ahead of the FA Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough on January 5. Robbie Keane, who made 238 appearances for Tottenham, is the current assistant manager of Middlesbrough and his two sons were mascots in the FA Cup match - Hudson for Middlesbrough and Robert for Tottenham. As the two captains lined up along with the referee and linesmen and the teams started getting in position, Hudson suddenly ran in and dribbled away with the ball.

He ran the half the length of the pitch before slotting the ball into the empty net and stood there and looked on as Tottenham fans chanted "Keano, Keano" like they used to for his father when he played at the White Hart Lane.

Robbie Keane took to Instagram to share the video:

Hudson was later interviewed after the match. "What happened Hudson?" a reporter is heard asking him when he adorably replies, "I scored a goal," in another video shared on Instagram by his father.

The match at the Riverside Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw with Ashley Fletcher scoring for Middlesbrough and Lucas Moura equalising for Tottenham.

Tottenham on Wednesday won the replay 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, with early goals from the Argentine duo of Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela.

Tottenham will travel to Southampton for their FA Cup fourth round fixture.