Espanyol ended a run of six consecutive defeats with a 0-0 draw against Cadiz on Friday, but remain in La Liga's relegation zone. The Catalan side are 18th, two points from safety, having played a game more than the three sides above them. Cadiz are 14th, four points above the drop zone. Espanyol could have taken the lead after half an hour but Cesar Montes headed narrowly off-target, while Nico Melamed also came close directly from a corner kick.

Sergi Guardiola spurned two good first half opportunities for Cadiz, who held their own in the first half as Espanyol fought tenaciously to end their bad run.

Espanyol striker Joselu headed against the post before the hour mark, and then had a goal disallowed for offside.

Jeremias Ledesma saved from Martin Braithwaite as Espanyol turned the screw but could not find a winner, with Joselu hitting the woodwork again.

Ledesma denied the Spain international again in stoppage time during a thrilling finale.

