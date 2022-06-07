England football fans were arrested for making Nazi salutes in Munich ahead of Tuesday's Nations League tie away to Germany, according to local reports. On the eve of the game, two England fans were reportedly arrested in Munich city centre for giving the Nazi salute, which is banned in Germany. Munich's fire service was called out to a city centre hotel after an England fan lit a flare out of a window, which spread smoke through the building, triggering the smoke alarm.

Police in the Bavarian city were also twice called to a disturbance at one of the city's famous beer cellars, where a group of around 300 England fans were disturbing the peace.

On Monday, England head coach Gareth Southgate said he hoped the behaviour of travelling fans would not "embarrass us".

"You feel ashamed when you hear about it," he admitted.

Officially, England fans have been allocated 3,466 tickets for the match at the Allianz Arena, but there are fears thousands more could get in having used fake information to buy tickets from the German FA.