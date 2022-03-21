Barcelona's striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in sensational form since joining the club earlier this year on a free transfer from Premier League side Arsenal. The instant change in Aubameyang's form is being credited to manager Xavi. The striker has lived up to the expectations of his manager with consistent performances through goals and assists. Xavi's reliance on Aubameyang paid dividends yet again in a crucial El Clasico encounter against arch-rivals Real Madrid, played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A veteran of El Clasicos himself, Xavi started with Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele as his front three. The move proved to be too much to handle as the Gabon international struck twice, assisted one while Torres also got his name in the scoresheet with a sublime finish.

However, despite the 4-0 margin, what hogged all the limelight was Aubameyang's unique celebration after his second goal in the 51st minute.

After putting the ball past the keeper, the striker grabbed a small ball from a fan in the crowd and made a reference to the famous 'Dragon Ball Z' anime character Goku.

The entire crowd as well as the players on field took notice of this extraordinary and rare celebration. One of those players was Toni Kroos.

The Real Madrid midfielder has been quite vocal of Aubameyang's celebrations in the past. Kroos had created a stir when he termed Aubameyang's 'Black Panther' and 'Spider-Man' mask celebrations as "nonsense", adding that the striker wasn't befitting of a role model.