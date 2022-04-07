Xavi-managed FC Barcelona will meet Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-final first leg in the UEFA Europa League on Friday. Barcelona, who have been in terrific form off late, will be hoping to get past Frankfurt in their own den and register a crucial away win. While, Frankfurt, on the other hand, will aim for an upset win against an in-form Barcelona side involving star players like Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Gave and many others.

Where will the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League match be played?

The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League match will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park.

When will the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League match be played?

The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League match will be played on Friday, April 8.

What time will Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League match begin?

The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League match?

The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League match?

The live streaming for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)