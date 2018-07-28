 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

'Don't Call It Bromance,' WWE Star Sheamus Quips On His Bond With Mohamed Salah

Updated: 28 July 2018 15:23 IST

Sheamus from Ireland, who has been a life-long supporter of the Jurgen Klopp-managed club.

WWE superstar Sheamus was pictured along side Liverpool FC key forward Mohamed Salah. © instagram

WWE superstar Sheamus was pictured along side Liverpool FC key forward Mohamed Salah during the merseyside club's pre-season tour in the United States. The former WWE Champion Sheamus from Ireland, who has been a life-long supporter of the Jurgen Klopp-managed side later took to social media to clarify air on the relation he shares with the Egyptian star footballer Salah. Also, known as 'the Celtic Warrior,' Sheamus posted a few pictures with Salah on Instagram and said, "Don't call it a bromance, @WWECesaro will get mad. #LFC #MoSalah?"

 

?Don't call it a bromance, @WWECesaro will get mad. #LFC #MoSalah ?

A post shared by Sheamus (@wwesheamus) on

A few days back, Sheamus was also spotted amidst the spectators at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, who were cheering Liverpool who took on English Premier League (EPL) holder Manchester City in the International Champions Cup fixture. The Irish posted a picture from the stadium on Instagram and said, "?C'mon The Reds! Just spotted #WrestleMania sign at @liverpoolfc v @mancity at @mlstadium. ? #LFC?"

In the match, Salah (63rd minute) wasted no time in returning to goal scoring form as Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1.

For the Pep Guardioula-managed Manchester City, Leroy Sane -- who was earlier dropped from the FIFA World Cup 2018 squad for Germany scored the lone goal while Sadio Mane (90+4') sealed the winner for Liverpool in the stoppage time.

Comments
Topics : Liverpool Mohamed Salah Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sheamus from Ireland has been a life-long supporter of LFC
  • Sheamus was also spotted amidst the spectators at the MetLife Stadium
  • Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1
Related Articles
'Don't Call It Bromance,' WWE Star Sheamus Quips On His Bond With Mohamed Salah
Jurgen Klopp Shrugs Off Jose Mourinho Jibe Ahead Of Manchester United Clash
Jurgen Klopp Shrugs Off Jose Mourinho Jibe Ahead Of Manchester United Clash
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane On Target As Liverpool Down Manchester City
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane On Target As Liverpool Down Manchester City
Liverpool
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Appeals For Calm As Excitement Mounts Over Signings
Fabinho Backs Liverpool To Win Title, Dreams Of Luring Kylian Mbappe To Anfield
Fabinho Backs Liverpool To Win Title, Dreams Of Luring Kylian Mbappe To Anfield
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.